Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stock Rose While Valinor Management Has Cut Stake by $21.11 Million; Hni (HNI) Position Has Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp

Valinor Management Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc sold 49,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 192,496 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.91M, down from 241,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $6.07 during the last trading session, reaching $520.2. About 415,738 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased its stake in Hni Corp (HNI) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp bought 11,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.18% . The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.31 million, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Hni Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $30.4. About 122,718 shares traded. HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) has declined 19.66% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HNI News: 20/04/2018 – HNI CORP – BOARD ANTICIPATES LORENGER WILL BE PROMOTED TO CEO BEFORE END OF YEAR; 24/04/2018 – HNI CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 9, 2015; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp Sees Full-Year Organic Sales Up 5%-8%; 08/05/2018 – HNI Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – HNI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.40 TO $2.70, EST. $2.54; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp: Board Anticipates Lorenger Will Be Promoted to CEO Before Year End; 20/04/2018 – HNI 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 3.0C; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS 28c-Adj EPS 38c; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: HNI May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 14 Mos; 20/04/2018 – HNI Corp 1Q EPS 6c

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 earnings per share, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $600.59 million for 19.98 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

