Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stock Price Rose While Boys Arnold & Co Lifted Position by $1.61 Million; As Kemet (KEM) Valuation Rose, Zpr Investment Management Has Decreased by $558,558 Its Holding

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 117.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 3,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 6,523 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99M, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $548.35. About 269,587 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 45.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 31,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.45% . The institutional investor held 37,854 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $712,000, down from 68,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $18.86. About 1.00M shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q EPS 4c; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES KEMET’S CFR & SR SEC TERM LOAN TO B1; OUTLOOK; 22/05/2018 – KEMET Honors Digi-Key with FY18 High Service Distributor of the Year Award; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q Net $2.43M; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 29/05/2018 – KEMET Introduces 150 Degrees Celsius Automotive Qualified Polymer Electrolytic Capacitors; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corp Fine; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – THIS PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 05/04/2018 – KEMET Expands ESD Rated Ceramic Capacitor Product Portfolio; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage

More notable recent KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “KEMET to Present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Investor Conference – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KEMET: Another Selloff, Another Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “KEMET (NYSE:KEM) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A Whopping 507% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “KEMET Celebrates 100 Years of Innovation Excellence NYSE:KEM – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Might Be Interested In KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 20.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.79 per share. KEM’s profit will be $36.54 million for 7.48 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by KEMET Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.23% negative EPS growth.

