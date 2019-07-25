Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stake Raised by Dearborn Partners Llc; General Dynamics (GD) Shareholder M Holdings Securities Cut Stake

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 19.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 7,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,585 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.07 million, up from 39,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $6.88 during the last trading session, reaching $508.01. About 576,979 shares traded or 9.35% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 61.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 2,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,713 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $290,000, down from 4,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $187.41. About 625,039 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO A 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK AND LENDERS; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To General Dynamics’ New Unsecured Notes; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Shuns CSRA Price War as CACI Bids $7.2 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Jet Aviation completes acquisition of Hawker Pacific; 15/05/2018 – Keel Laid for Future USS Daniel lnouye (DDG 118); 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ jet delivery delay hurts profit beat; 08/03/2018 – At the top of the list are the female CEOs of Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics; 21/03/2018 – General Dynamics at AUSA Global Force 2018: Modernizing and Equipping the Army for Today and Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS DEAL NOW VALUED AT $9.7B INCL DEBT; 24/04/2018 – NexOptic Selected to Demonstrate Technology to General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Still Waiting For Sherwin-Williams To Pull Back – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: The Home Depot vs. Sherwin-Williams – The Motley Fool” published on April 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $1.13 per Common Share – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Sherwin-Williams (SHW) , ConAgra Brands (CAG), and NL Industries (NL) agree to pay $305 million to settle lead paint lawsuit in California – Reuters – StreetInsider.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Record Sales Lift Sherwin-Williams Despite Tough Conditions – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 83,531 shares to 194,935 shares, valued at $24.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,782 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About General Dynamics Corporation (GD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft Had A ‘Key Reversal’ After Smashing Earnings, Take Profits, Trim Positions – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “General Dynamics (GD) Awarded $2 Billion US Department of State Global Supply Chain Contract – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83M and $432.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 20,116 shares to 44,282 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 6,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,283 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacer Fds Tr.