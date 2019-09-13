Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stake Held by Winslow Capital Management Llc; Cubic Asset Management Increases Holding in Pentair Plc (PNR)

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 67,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 475,220 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $217.79 million, up from 408,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $543.13. About 85,332 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 128% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 12,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 22,800 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $848,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.74. About 191,032 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 30/04/2018 – nVent Announces Completion of Separation from Pentair; 19/04/2018 – Pentair 1Q EPS 57c; 03/04/2018 – Some Pentair Planned Executive Roles Were Previously Announced, Including CEO John L. Stauch; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR’S NVENT IN PACT FOR 5YR $200M TERM, 5YR $600M REVOLVER; 23/04/2018 – Pentair Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PENTAIR’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3, SHORT-TE; 03/04/2018 – Pentair Details Executive Appointments Following NVent Separatio; 30/04/2018 – Pentair Completes Separation of NVent; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2Q EPS of 33c-36c; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Sees Base Adjusted EPS Growth of 8-10% Per Yr

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invest House Limited reported 600 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd holds 2,080 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gyroscope Cap Management Grp Inc Inc Limited Liability Corp invested in 5.83% or 33,175 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited has invested 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Fulton Natl Bank Na stated it has 510 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability, Virginia-based fund reported 8,259 shares. 1,779 are owned by Everence Cap Mngmt Inc. Markel stated it has 0.22% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 24 are held by Gradient Invs Ltd Com. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 3,783 shares. Asset Mngmt One invested in 0.11% or 46,762 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 1,755 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Sirios Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 130,506 shares. Pnc Financial Group Inc Inc holds 37,160 shares. Chartist Ca reported 0.03% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 343,387 shares to 1.44 million shares, valued at $295.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 247,214 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 943,418 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

