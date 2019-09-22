Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stake Held by Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc; Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Shareholder Arrow Investment Advisors Has Lowered Position

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 159.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc bought 1,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 3,112 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $550.54. About 754,971 shares traded or 52.28% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Arrow Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Investment Advisors Llc sold 22,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 28,947 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $428,000, down from 51,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.02. About 5.10M shares traded or 505.53% up from the average. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus to Acquire NGL’s Retail Propane Business – Significantly Expanding Its U.S. Energy Distribution Platform; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Puts Superior Plus On CW Neg NGL Energy Assets Acquis; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SELLS RETAIL PROPANE TO SUPERIOR PLUS; 30/05/2018 – SUPERIOR PLUS TO ACQUIRE NGL RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS FOR $900M; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus To Acquire NGL’s Retail Propane Business – Significantly Expanding Its U.S. Energy Distribution Platform; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS: SALE OF REMAINING RETAIL PROPANE FOR $900M; 08/03/2018 NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – ON MARCH 6, CO, UNITS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – IS INITIATING ITS FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE WITH A TARGET OF $450 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners and Satellite Petrochemical USA to Form Joint Venture Orbit Gulf Coast NGL Export; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $5.11 BLN VS $3.85 BLN

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wills Grp stated it has 3,307 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia has 0.01% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Cap Int Ca accumulated 4,933 shares. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership holds 1,075 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blair William And Il owns 15,911 shares. Oz Limited Partnership holds 611,711 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Howe & Rusling has invested 0.02% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Blackrock reported 5.53M shares stake. Assetmark reported 244 shares. Nuwave Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.27% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Portland Glob Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.15% or 1,011 shares. Vigilant Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 34,218 shares stake. Proshare Advsr Lc owns 191,946 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability owns 104,705 shares or 1.69% of their US portfolio.

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc, which manages about $3.97 billion and $368.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 31,725 shares to 57,635 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 131.75% or $0.83 from last year’s $-0.63 per share. NGL’s profit will be $25.24M for 17.53 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.96 actual earnings per share reported by NGL Energy Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -120.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 13 investors sold NGL shares while 31 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 72.39 million shares or 2.24% more from 70.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 28,371 shares. First Eagle Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.83M shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 151,054 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). 3,019 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 1.67 million shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation has 874 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 323,900 shares. Van Eck Assocs accumulated 251,539 shares. Rr Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 4.72% or 2.72 million shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 68,145 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated reported 12,128 shares. 23,561 are held by Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr reported 19,018 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hightower Lta has 18,713 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.13 million activity.

