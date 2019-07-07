Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stake Has Upped by Northstar Asset Management Llc; Brandes Investment Partners LP Raised Seneca Foods New (SENEA) Position by $420,384

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 54.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 1,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,508 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 3,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $466.14. About 182,086 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Seneca Foods Corp New (SENEA) by 63.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 17,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,948 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, up from 27,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Seneca Foods Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 17,075 shares traded. Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEA) has declined 11.74% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical SENEA News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Seneca Foods Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SENEA); 23/05/2018 – ROVER PIPELINE: NOTICE OF FORCE MAJEURE – SENECA LATERAL; 23/05/2018 – Avid Enters Multiyear Agreement with Seneca College to Upgrade Media Creation and Production Teaching Facilities across Eight C; 24/04/2018 – NY Lottery: Take Five Top-Prize Tickets Sold in BROOKLYN, TARRYTOWN, WEST SENECA; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Seneca Valley School District’s (PA) General Obligation Bonds, Series Of 2018; Affirms Outstanding Go Rating Of Aa2; Assigns Positive Outlook; 02/05/2018 – Seneca Announces Focus on Permanency Has Resulted in No Child Returned to Foster Care; Announces First Forever Families Gala to; 23/05/2018 – Avid Enters Multiyear Agreement with Seneca College to Upgrade Media Creation and Production Teaching Facilities across Eight Campuses; 05/03/2018 Seneca celebrates alumni involved in 2018 Oscar winners Coco and Shape of Water; 08/05/2018 – Seneca and IBM team up to offer the first IBM Skills Academy in Ontario; 21/04/2018 – DJ Seneca Foods Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SENEB)

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91 billion and $4.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 396,922 shares to 2.65M shares, valued at $112.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telefonica Brasil Sa by 741,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.80 million shares, and cut its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $108,430 activity. $82,230 worth of Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEA) was bought by WOLCOTT ARTHUR S on Wednesday, March 13. $13,050 worth of Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEA) was bought by Woodward Keith Alan.

