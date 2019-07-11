Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Shareholder Victory Capital Management Has Trimmed Position; As Gopro (GPRO) Market Value Rose, Tenor Capital Management Raised Its Stake

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.62. About 4.53 million shares traded or 4.34% up from the average. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has risen 33.63% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY NON GAAP SHR $ 0.34; 22/03/2018 – GOPRO & JABIL REPORT GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & EQUIPMENT LICENSE; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.55; 22/03/2018 – GOPRO – JABIL TO LEVERAGE CO’S REFERENCE DESIGN, IP TO PRODUCE CAMERA LENS & SENSOR MODULES FOR INCORPORATION INTO GOPRO-APPROVED THIRD-PARTY PRODUCTS; 04/05/2018 – GoPro sells more cameras on ad push, driving revenue beat; 04/05/2018 – GoPro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – GoPro CEO sees salary slashed to $1 after dire 2017; 06/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 22/03/2018 – GoPro Signs Licensing Deal in Effort to Boost Stagnant Revenue; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY REVENUE WAS $202 MLN, DOWN 7% YOY

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 939 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,682 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 million, down from 10,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $457.54. About 442,554 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.14% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Fifth Third Fincl Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 97,612 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0.59% or 44,958 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 0.74% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 6,995 shares. First Interstate Financial Bank holds 150 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems holds 15,709 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Gardner Lewis Asset Ltd Partnership owns 6,695 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Nuwave Investment Management Limited Liability Corp holds 1.18% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 2,337 shares. Element Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,887 shares. Maple Mgmt accumulated 1,249 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 23,491 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 11,877 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Hightower Advisors Lc holds 0.04% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 14,042 shares. Stephens Ar owns 5,619 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Piedmont Advsr has invested 0.13% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Monmouth Real Estate Yields 5% And Is Now An Even Stronger Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Are Soaring on Wednesday – The Motley Fool” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sherwin-Williams -1% after margins tighten – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27B and $43.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 267,052 shares to 287,463 shares, valued at $12.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 51,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR).

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $6.37 earnings per share, up 11.17% or $0.64 from last year’s $5.73 per share. SHW’s profit will be $583.02 million for 17.96 P/E if the $6.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold GPRO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 60.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pro has invested 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.03% invested in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 10,100 shares. Tradewinds Capital Ltd invested in 0% or 202 shares. Swiss Savings Bank reported 207,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James And Assoc has invested 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 16,400 shares. Renaissance Technologies Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 45,592 shares. 194 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Daiwa Securities Group Inc holds 233,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 1.11M shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 17,991 shares. Cwm Llc has 70,232 shares. Pnc Fin Services Inc invested in 92 shares or 0% of the stock.

Tenor Capital Management, which manages about $1.38B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (Prn) by 6.82M shares to 38.62M shares, valued at $76.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Envestnet Inc (Prn) by 1.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (Prn).

More notable recent GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 10/05/2018: IPGP,GPRO,TEUM,SIMO – Nasdaq” on October 05, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SNE vs. GPRO: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on February 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “GoPro Wants Fusion to Be the Next Action Camera – Nasdaq” on December 15, 2018. More interesting news about GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GoPro: Concerns Eased, But Is It A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oppenheimer still bullish on GoPro – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 22, 2019.