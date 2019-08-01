Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Shareholder Oz Management LP Lifted Position by $126.84 Million as Market Value Rose; Antares Pharma (ATRS) Holder Mycio Wealth Partners Lowered Stake by $810,000

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 98.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 294,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 595,512 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $256.49M, up from 300,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $514.93. About 361,194 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 270,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.42% . The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93 million, down from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Antares Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $515.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.17. About 645,122 shares traded. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has risen 24.61% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 09/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Short-Interest Ratio Rises 125% to 12 Days; 10/04/2018 – Antares Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides Xyosted Regulatory Update From FDA; 05/04/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides XYOSTED Regulatory Update; 27/03/2018 – Antares Capital Supports The Gores Group’s Recapitalization of TurbineAero, Inc; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA INC – OFFICIAL MINUTES FROM TYPE A MEETING WITH FDA ON FEB. 21 HAVE BEEN RECEIVED; 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides XYOSTED™ Regulatory Update; 08/05/2018 – Antares Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Antares Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRS); 06/04/2018 – ANTARES CAPITAL SUPPORTS SENTINEL CAPITAL PARTNERS’ ACQUISITION OF UBEO BUSINESS SERVICES

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HEFA) by 38,542 shares to 568,974 shares, valued at $16.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN) by 59,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 641,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Analysts await Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.04 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Antares Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 8 investors sold ATRS shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 64.28 million shares or 4.47% more from 61.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc reported 265,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 11,255 shares. Jefferies Grp Llc stated it has 225,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability has 0.2% invested in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) for 275,000 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) for 437,163 shares. Raymond James And accumulated 0% or 38,793 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Moreover, Jw Asset Limited Liability Company has 2.99% invested in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 112,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 1.09 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Vanguard Gru has 0% invested in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) for 7.31M shares. International Grp holds 92,061 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest holds 0% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) for 856,716 shares. Chevy Chase Tru reported 15,000 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bath Savings Tru accumulated 4,187 shares. Clean Yield Grp Inc Incorporated accumulated 12 shares. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has invested 0.13% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.09% or 4,300 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited holds 0.05% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 58,491 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 0.28% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 5,317 were accumulated by Old Natl State Bank In. Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Company accumulated 5.62% or 33,175 shares. Voya Invest Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 30,573 shares. Csat Advisory LP stated it has 502 shares. Moreover, Wesbanco Financial Bank has 0.02% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Umb National Bank N A Mo holds 6,026 shares. Brookstone Capital Mgmt holds 1,526 shares. 556 are owned by Smithfield Tru Comm. Capital Intl Invsts owns 59,387 shares.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $16.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bilibili Inc (Put) by 38,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 18,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376,203 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR).

