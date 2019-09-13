Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Shareholder Old National Bancorp Has Trimmed Its Position; As C H Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Shares Rose, Shareholder Carlson Capital LP Cut Position

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 18.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 963 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 4,354 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00 million, down from 5,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $541.52. About 347,207 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) by 61.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 127,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The hedge fund held 80,262 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.77M, down from 207,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $87.1. About 863,746 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q EPS $1.01; 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 46 CENTS PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conferences; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Rev $3.93B; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Net $142.3M; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Investors

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 earnings per share, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $596.90M for 20.92 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Granite Prns Limited Com reported 0.01% stake. Natl Asset Inc has 0.08% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 2,109 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi has invested 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 14,914 are held by Mai Capital Mgmt. Kcm Invest Advsrs Limited Liability holds 2,339 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System owns 4,769 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 4,274 shares. Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 11 shares. Cortland Assoc Mo invested in 0.09% or 1,300 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0.02% or 135,307 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Beach Counsel Pa holds 2,870 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Adirondack Trust owns 0.01% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 30 shares. Nippon Life Americas Inc stated it has 4,210 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Finl Corp Ind (NASDAQ:THFF) by 10,632 shares to 76,561 shares, valued at $3.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 7,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold CHRW shares while 142 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 118.64 million shares or 4.30% more from 113.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 123 shares. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Moreover, Dumont And Blake Advisors Ltd has 0.34% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). New York-based Intll Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.06% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com has invested 0.01% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Asset Management One has 80,687 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Qs Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 1,644 shares. Valley Advisers holds 45 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corp reported 437,997 shares. Boston Prtnrs holds 0.28% or 2.48M shares. Amica Mutual Insurance Com has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership reported 0.02% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Advisory Network Ltd Llc stated it has 0.05% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Michigan-based Ls Advisors Llc has invested 0.03% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Dupont owns 0.01% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 5,563 shares.

Analysts await C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 5.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.25 per share. CHRW’s profit will be $155.05 million for 18.45 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.28% negative EPS growth.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $6.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 34,965 shares to 211,394 shares, valued at $16.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 542,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.89 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI).