Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Shareholder Northstar Asset Management Increased Holding by $832,050; Skytop Capital Management Has Raised Stake in Equinix (EQIX) as Shares Rose

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 54.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 1,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 5,508 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 3,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $526.68. About 168,987 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 53.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 23,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $556.77. About 91,033 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New York REIT Liquidating LLC Announces Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 and Declaration of Distribution of $0.10 Per Unit – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Q2 FFO Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Macerich Stock Looks Like a Solid Value After Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Investment Management Gru stated it has 28,469 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ls Inv Advisors Llc stated it has 2,118 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 750 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 75,470 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 16,270 shares. Country Trust National Bank & Trust invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Fiduciary owns 964 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Crosslink Inc reported 16,200 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has 6.58 million shares. New Amsterdam Prtnrs Limited Liability Co New York accumulated 802 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Com accumulated 462,819 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 15,999 shares. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas reported 1.11% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Moreover, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc has 1.57% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Tobam has invested 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Sherwin-Williams’ (SHW) Shares Rise 34% YTD: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sherwin-Williams: A Boring Company That Is A Superstar – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Northstar Asset Management Llc, which manages about $245.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Info Tech Etf (VGT) by 7,410 shares to 175,909 shares, valued at $35.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Small (VB) by 2,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,003 shares, and cut its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.