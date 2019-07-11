Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Shareholder Northstar Asset Management Has Increased Position; As Apple Computer (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Howard Capital Management Trimmed Holding

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 1,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 154,981 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.44M, down from 156,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $941.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $202.65. About 11.83 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Apple Could Hit $1 Trillion Valuation With Curved iPhone — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Got an old iPhone? Apple’s newest robot can disassemble and recycle it; 01/05/2018 – Technalysis’ O’Donnell Says Big Misread in Apple Component Players (Video); 11/05/2018 – Huawei is currently the world’s third-largest smartphone maker behind Apple and Samsung. Here’s a look at their Shenzen headquarters; 30/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Prolific Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo departs KGI Securities, likely to focus on companies other than Apple; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS MAJOR CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS DEEMPHASISING CURRENT GENERATION OF ITS PRODUCTS IN FAVOUR OF NEXT GENERATION; 24/05/2018 – U.S. JURY ISSUES APPLE-SAMSUNG VERDICT IN SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW EXITED AAPL, WP, ABBV, DNB, CCE IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 17/04/2018 – Spotify Implies Apple, Google Stifling Competition: Macquarie — Barron’s Blog

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 54.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 1,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,508 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 3,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $461.37. About 198,402 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $708.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares U.S. Medical Devices ( (IHI) by 5,125 shares to 59,970 shares, valued at $13.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P 500 Equity Index Etf (Spy) (SPY) by 21,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,496 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Mngmt Pro Inc stated it has 4,484 shares. Moreover, Sarasin & Prns Limited Liability Partnership has 1.07% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 293,434 shares. Zevin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.8% or 29,005 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Incorporated holds 67,101 shares. Davenport And Communications Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mirador Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 3.22% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Webster Bancorp N A has invested 2.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Brighton Jones Limited Co has 1.68% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 73,208 shares. Landscape Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Confluence Investment Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. Mai Capital Mngmt owns 207,060 shares or 2.01% of their US portfolio. Jp Marvel Investment Advsr Ltd Company holds 3.5% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 56,797 shares. Orleans Capital Management La holds 22,553 shares or 3.29% of its portfolio. Willow Creek Wealth has invested 1.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Company holds 2.23% or 72,414 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.85B for 23.90 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.