Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Shareholder Meritage Group LP Lifted Its Holding; Marathon Capital Management Decreased Its Glu Mobile (GLUU) Stake by $508,000; Share Price Declined

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU) by 22.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 50,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.86% . The institutional investor held 172,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, down from 222,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Glu Mobile Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $625.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.29. About 1.41 million shares traded. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 43.46% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Glu Mobile Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLUU); 14/03/2018 Glu Mobile Announces New Employment Inducement Awards; 28/03/2018 – Glu Launches MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2018; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile: Raises 2018 Bookings Guidance to$360M-$370M; 07/05/2018 – Glu Mobile Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q REV. $81.4M, EST. $72.9M; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE SEES 2Q BOOKINGS $90M TO $92M; 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Glu Mobile; 30/04/2018 – Glu to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 23/03/2018 – Glu Mobile Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 103,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 985,589 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424.50M, up from 882,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $7.3 during the last trading session, reaching $522.69. About 263,924 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold GLUU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 77.23 million shares or 9.83% more from 70.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) or 1.42M shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0% or 2,000 shares. Moreover, Hudson Bay Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 352,700 shares. Vanguard Gru has 9.44M shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Llc reported 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management has invested 0.01% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Scholtz Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 11,430 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Lpl Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 26,891 shares. Eam Invsts Limited Liability holds 0.64% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) or 239,760 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com owns 4.29 million shares. Chase Counsel owns 99,600 shares. Macquarie Group has invested 0.01% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Raymond James Fincl Advisors reported 42,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Neuberger Berman Gp reported 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $56.26 million activity.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 23,370 shares to 46,685 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 46,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,873 shares, and has risen its stake in Daseke Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 121,288 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp has 19,788 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 17 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% or 64,250 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Duncker Streett has 0.25% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 2,500 shares. John G Ullman And Assocs Incorporated accumulated 700 shares. Williams Jones And Limited Co stated it has 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,637 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab holds 369,587 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Findlay Park Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 2.62% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Wesbanco Bancorporation has 725 shares. Orrstown Fincl accumulated 100 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 7,551 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Lionstone Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 35,330 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61 billion and $4.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 154,228 shares to 3.58 million shares, valued at $233.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 70,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.