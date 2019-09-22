Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Shareholder Lionstone Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $6.90 Million; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Petroleum & Resources Decreased Holding

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 37,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 1.45 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.30 million, down from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 12.22M shares traded or 13.56% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES GLOBAL OIL DEMAND `FAIRLY STRONG,’ SIMILAR TO 2017; 09/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH TO BUY EXXONMOBIL’S AUGUSTA OIL REFINERY IN ITALY – CEO TELLS LES ECHOS; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for reducing emissions; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES VOLUME RECOVERY IN DOWNSTREAM 2H DUE TO MAINTENANCE; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: TARGETS CUTTING GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO ZERO BY 2030; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘BUYBACKS REMAIN ON THE TABLE’; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS CONTINUES TO SUPPORT TAX ON CARBON; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL’S `MED SURVEYOR’ VESSEL ARRIVES AT LIMASSOL PORT: AA; 02/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 42.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 15,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 20,270 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.29 million, down from 35,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $550.54. About 754,971 shares traded or 52.28% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.80 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $583.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 84,800 shares to 691,900 shares, valued at $86.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) by 28,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability holds 1.57% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 93,218 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 5.15M shares stake. Excalibur holds 41,316 shares or 2.92% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Lc stated it has 1.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ci Invests Inc reported 93,155 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hm Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 2,646 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Pure Fincl Advsrs has 0.04% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Williams Jones Assocs Lc invested in 257,865 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs reported 9,695 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Llc stated it has 99,400 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Somerville Kurt F holds 72,945 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Summit Wealth Advsrs stated it has 0.91% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Crestwood Advsrs Grp Ltd Liability reported 0.6% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gamco Investors Et Al reported 86,715 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 EPS, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $596.90 million for 21.27 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04 million and $225.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 13,000 shares to 203,400 shares, valued at $20.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.