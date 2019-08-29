Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Shareholder Kbc Group Nv Has Increased Stake by $1.18 Million; Neuberger Berman Group Has Decreased Caci International Class A A (CACI) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Caci International Inc Class A A (CACI) by 37.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 1,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The institutional investor held 2,831 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 4,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Caci International Inc Class A A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $220.16. About 149,180 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 18/03/2018 – CACI OFFERS $15/SHR CASH, FIXED RATIO 0.184 SHRS FOR CSRA; 29/03/2018 – CACI to Demonstrate Innovative Electronic Warfare, Counter-UAS, Machine Learning, and Agile DevSecOps Solutions for Increased; 19/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – PROPOSAL TO BUY CSRA EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR, AND ACCRETIVE IN FY 2020; 18/03/2018 – CACI International: Acquisition Proposal Represents 8% Premium Over the Price CSRA’s Hldrs Would Receive in the Announced Transaction With General Dynamics; 28/03/2018 – Defense contractor CACI withdraws offer for CSRA; 19/03/2018 – CACI Awarded $60 Million IDIQ Contract to Provide Advertising and Media Support for Army National Guard; 20/03/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: CSRA Rebuffs CACI Bid; Sweetens Deal With General Dynamics; 18/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings of CACI lnt’l including CFR of Ba2, outlook stable; 28/03/2018 – While CACI has been trying to scale up through acquisitions, General Dynamics expects a deal with CSRA to help grab more of the U.S. defense budget

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 25.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 2,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 13,748 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, up from 10,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $523.3. About 325,851 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 10,013 shares to 49,888 shares, valued at $15.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 37,898 shares to 121,522 shares, valued at $10.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

