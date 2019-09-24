Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Shareholder Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Cut Holding as Stock Value Rose; As Century Cmntys (CCS) Share Value Rose, Gratia Capital Decreased Its Position by $1.23 Million

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 850 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 6,080 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79M, down from 6,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $8.89 during the last trading session, reaching $541.65. About 446,472 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 26.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 47,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 131,974 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.51M, down from 179,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $904.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $29.73. About 384,370 shares traded or 29.93% up from the average. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15; 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES

Analysts await Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 1.16% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.86 per share. CCS’s profit will be $26.48M for 8.54 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Century Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.99% EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 earnings per share, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $596.90 million for 20.93 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

