Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Shareholder East Coast Asset Management Has Lifted Holding; As Ctrip.Com International LTD (CTRP) Market Valuation Declined, Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Cut by $1.48 Million Its Position

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP) by 99.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 35,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 95 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4,000, down from 35,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Ctrip.Com International Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $34.58. About 7.15 million shares traded or 94.47% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 09/04/2018 – Ocean Announces Formation of Consortium with Ctrip Regarding eHi Taking-Private Bid; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB1.81 (US$0.29); 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Net $77.4M; 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE REDUCED MSFT, CTRP, WDAY, STMP, NKTR IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55); 14/03/2018 – Ctrip 4Q Adj EPS 24c; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP SEES 2Q REV. +12% TO +17%; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 1747.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 27,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 29,098 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.53M, up from 1,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $520.73. About 283,314 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 17,502 shares to 51,262 shares, valued at $8.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Fund Advisors (EFA) by 70,557 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Trust (SPY).

