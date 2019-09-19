Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Shareholder East Coast Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $4.24 Million; Mackenzie Financial Stake in Agilent Technologies (A) Has Cut by $12.81 Million as Shares Declined

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 93.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 173,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 12,534 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $936,000, down from 185,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $77.57. About 1.96M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Deal Enables Complete Workflow Solutions Across Agilent’s Instrument Platforms; 03/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Lasergen, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Piedmont Investment Adds Agilent, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC FOR $250 MLN IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Enhance Lab Informatics with Acquisition of Genohm; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL FOR $250M; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Agilent at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Lasergen, Inc; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT: REPLACEMENT PROCESS FOR SVP KALTENBACH’S ROLE UNDERWAY; 15/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 31.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 9,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 38,355 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.58M, up from 29,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $5.32 during the last trading session, reaching $542.84. About 313,957 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The holds 26,427 shares. Frontier Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.83% or 240,083 shares. American Int Grp Inc Inc invested 0.05% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). National Pension Ser holds 102,157 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank has 66,294 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 479 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.28% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Cambridge Research Advisors Inc invested in 0.03% or 8,214 shares. Bridges Invest Mgmt invested in 0.62% or 35,330 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 2,280 shares. Utd Capital Fin Advisers Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,482 shares. Moreover, First National Tru Co has 0.02% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Bancorporation Of The West invested 0.07% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). D E Shaw And has 1,053 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation reported 2,706 shares stake.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Sherwin-Williams’ (SHW) Shares Rise 34% YTD: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sherwin-Williams explores new global HQ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39 million and $373.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ferrari N V by 20,151 shares to 1,852 shares, valued at $299,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 417 shares, and cut its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A).

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 6.17% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.81 per share. A’s profit will be $266.14M for 22.55 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.16% EPS growth.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $38.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 451,066 shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $98.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 24,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 59 investors sold A shares while 179 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 254.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 260.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Cantillon Management Lc has 2.98% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx accumulated 4,750 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Pnc Financial Services Grp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). 6,834 were reported by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Sivik Global Limited Liability Corp reported 45,000 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Paloma Partners Com stated it has 7,496 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0.01% or 699,366 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Advsr Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 58,004 shares. Cibc Mkts invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0.14% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). 12,534 were accumulated by Mackenzie Corp. Nuwave Investment Management Lc holds 44 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Sell Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Just 4 Days Before BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Improve Its Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Be Disappointed With Their 83% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.