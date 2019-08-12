Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Shareholder Brant Point Investment Management Has Cut Its Position; As Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Market Valuation Declined, Calamos Wealth Management Has Increased by $501,908 Its Holding

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 10.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 7,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 77,414 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30 million, up from 70,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $59.48. About 2.95M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Immediately Accretive to Cash Flow; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Declares Dividend; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – UNDERLYING ORDERS GROWTH WAS IN 5 TO 10 PCT RANGE FOR FEB; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON FEB. TRAILING 3-MONTH AVERAGE ORDERS UP 10%; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Closing Within Next 90 Days

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 4,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 15,112 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.51 million, down from 20,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $519.76. About 330,682 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 EPS, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $600.59M for 19.96 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Trust Bankshares owns 55 shares. 5,966 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited. 50 are owned by Estabrook Cap Management. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 4,305 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Cap Innovations Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Tortoise Invest Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 17 shares. Penobscot Invest Mngmt Co reported 1.26% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Geode Cap Mngmt Lc holds 984,626 shares. Moreover, Leavell Inv Mngmt has 0.02% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.07% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Dupont Cap Mngmt accumulated 22,360 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs owns 348,745 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth owns 1,394 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Jump Trading Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.15% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Mackay Shields reported 19,788 shares.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $796.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corp New by 334,700 shares to 409,700 shares, valued at $10.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 2,903 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd holds 0.12% or 5,221 shares. Cutter Brokerage Inc has invested 0.1% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Horan Mngmt accumulated 1.49% or 118,113 shares. Carroll Financial Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Pinebridge Investments LP stated it has 59,163 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. The Washington-based Parametric Assocs Llc has invested 0.15% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Raymond James Na reported 41,749 shares. Reilly Finance Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Moreover, Perigon Wealth Mngmt Lc has 0.21% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 5,600 are owned by Numerixs Invest Techs Incorporated. Rampart Mgmt accumulated 41,167 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Sns Grp Incorporated Limited Co holds 6,316 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Glenview National Bank & Trust Tru Dept holds 2.45% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 83,955 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Lc invested in 0.13% or 9,001 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 116,276 shares.

