Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Shareholder Bluestein R H & Company Cut Stake by $1.59 Million as Share Value Rose; Drw Securities Increased Holding in Magellan Health (Call) (MGLN) as Stock Price Rose

Drw Securities Llc increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (Call) (MGLN) by 68.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc bought 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 10,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $787,000, up from 6,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $62.71. About 13,975 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 28/03/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Nephron Research Pharma Pricing and Benefit Management Symposium; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – LOWERING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS COMPANY PLANS TO FILE A PROTEST WITH AHCA – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – CO’S EXISTING CONTRACT TO PROVIDE SERVICES BEGAN ON FEBRUARY 4, 2014 AND EXTENDS THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.68; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS NOTIFIED THAT FLORIDA MHS, INC. D/B/A MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE A NEW CONTRACT; 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents lmpacted by the High School Shooting in Great Mills, Maryland

Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company sold 3,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 83,976 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.49 million, down from 87,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $539.22. About 86,350 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 23.27 million shares or 0.30% more from 23.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Snow Mngmt Lp reported 1.64% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Metropolitan Life stated it has 7,949 shares. Vanguard accumulated 2.45M shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 2,391 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 31,994 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 13,459 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 4,244 shares. Kennedy Mngmt stated it has 47,869 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com reported 274,907 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 127,806 shares stake. 60,873 were accumulated by Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada accumulated 15,576 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Drw Securities Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group Plc (NYSE:LYG) by 1.81M shares to 8.33M shares, valued at $23.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust Gold (Put) (GLD) by 881,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 273,200 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe E (EFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Washington-based Cornerstone Advsr Inc has invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 2 are held by Valley National Advisers. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated holds 12,007 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Allen Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.75% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 57,405 shares. Kepos Cap LP owns 10,662 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth reported 994 shares. Oz Mgmt Lp invested in 611,711 shares. Goldman Sachs has 0.13% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Tokio Marine Asset Management Company Ltd holds 1,424 shares. Arrow Financial Corp holds 0.42% or 4,310 shares. Riggs Asset Managment invested 0.03% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 47 shares. D E Shaw & stated it has 1,053 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 629 shares in its portfolio.

