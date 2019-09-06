Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Shareholder Alta Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Shares Rose, Fulton Bank Has Boosted Stake by $549,228

Fulton Bank increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 17.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 4,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 32,568 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, up from 27,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $120.45. About 544,371 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS – FOR U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT IN 1Q 2018, OPERATING PROFIT INCLUDES HEADWINDS FROM SEVERE WINTER WEATHER OF $85 MLN; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees 2018 Capex $6.5 Billion-$7 Billion; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A+’ On Gallatin Cnty SD #27, MT GO Bnds; 16/04/2018 – UPS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q EPS $1.55; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC SAYS TIMING OF BALANCE OF 950 N-GENS WILL BE ON A TIMEFRAME SOLELY DETERMINED BY UPS – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – BRIDGEWATER UPS SHORT POSITION IN SIEMENS TO 1.01% FROM 0.8%; 21/03/2018 – UPS – UPS CANADA SET GOAL TO HAVE 50% OF ITS FLEET RUNNING ON ALTERNATIVE FUELS BY END OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – UPS Executives Look to Accelerate ‘Transformation’

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 794 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 125,933 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.24M, down from 126,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $536.71. About 64,454 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VVIAX) by 11,530 shares to 446,971 shares, valued at $18.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 25,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,947 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 earnings per share, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $588.22 million for 20.74 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 14,426 shares to 216,893 shares, valued at $45.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Alliance Banc (NYSE:WAL) by 21,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 320,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).