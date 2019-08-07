Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Share Price Rose While Oz Management LP Has Lifted by $126.84 Million Its Stake; Shareholder Menta Capital Has Boosted Mckesson (MCK) Position

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 98.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 294,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 595,512 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $256.49M, up from 300,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $11.19 during the last trading session, reaching $510.06. About 365,611 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 152.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 4,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The hedge fund held 6,806 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $797,000, up from 2,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $139.37. About 1.71M shares traded or 17.79% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 26/04/2018 – Main Street: McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The lndependent’s Power to Perform; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Investment to Support Initiatives Partially Funded by Savings From Operating Model, Cost Structure; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 16/04/2018 – McKesson CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – RESTRUCTURING PLAN CONSISTS OF AFTER-TAX GAAP CHARGES THAT ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN TO $210 MLN; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: McKesson board exonerates execs from opioid crisis, but the Teamsters cry foul; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Rev $51.6B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southeast Asset Advisors has 0.06% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 526 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corp reported 69,444 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 17 shares or 0% of the stock. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.03% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Credit Suisse Ag reported 130,345 shares stake. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Co has 1,265 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 369,587 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Old Natl Financial Bank In holds 0.12% or 5,317 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.09% or 194,263 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Partners has invested 0.04% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Capital Planning Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3,404 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Marsico Cap Mgmt Llc reported 353,565 shares. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking has invested 0.16% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Kentucky Retirement holds 3,567 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Everence Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.13% or 1,779 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $16.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 89,236 shares to 76,592 shares, valued at $90.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap Inc by 1.83 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,300 shares, and cut its stake in Pampa Energia S A (NYSE:PAM).

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 75,078 shares to 113,228 shares, valued at $803,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 5,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,100 shares, and cut its stake in Epr Pptys (NYSE:EPR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yhb Inv Advisors invested in 2,795 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Everence Capital Management Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited holds 0.02% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 2,093 shares. Adage Cap Prns has 0.07% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Putnam Invs Limited has 331,111 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Management stated it has 0.08% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Buckingham Asset Management Llc holds 0.03% or 2,271 shares in its portfolio. State Street holds 0.08% or 9.07 million shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 96,095 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1,812 shares. Bollard Grp Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 83 shares. Utd Asset Strategies Inc invested 0.57% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Moreover, Regal Invest Limited Liability has 0.31% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Captrust Advisors accumulated 20,458 shares.