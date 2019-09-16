Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Share Price Rose While Lionstone Capital Management Cut Its Holding; Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Lowered Idacorp (IDA) Position as Stock Rose

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 42.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 15,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 20,270 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.29 million, down from 35,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $7.48 during the last trading session, reaching $534.04. About 142,353 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Idacorp Inc (IDA) by 90.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd analyzed 114,578 shares as the company's stock rose 3.28% . The institutional investor held 12,161 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22 million, down from 126,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Idacorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $5.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $109.08. About 23,986 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 9.35% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 15 investors sold IDA shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 36.73 million shares or 2.78% less from 37.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). First Citizens National Bank & Trust & Tru accumulated 2,400 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 9,197 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Motco has 685 shares. Ftb holds 0.01% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) or 837 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 16,414 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.01% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Westwood Grp Incorporated holds 0.24% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) or 218,176 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 7,147 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Invest has invested 0.03% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Art Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,760 shares. Raymond James & Associates reported 4,917 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 900 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.08% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). 82,660 were accumulated by Kennedy.

Analysts await IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.91 earnings per share, down 5.45% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.02 per share. IDA’s profit will be $96.27M for 14.28 P/E if the $1.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by IDACORP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 81.90% EPS growth.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $9.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 240,824 shares to 271,224 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) by 10,949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 EPS, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $596.90 million for 20.64 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scotia Cap holds 2,192 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 0.11% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 11,586 shares. Bluestein R H And has invested 2.05% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). New York-based Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Us Financial Bank De owns 61,803 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.2% or 11,945 shares. Capital Planning Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.46% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Moreover, Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has 0.01% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 66,294 shares. Spectrum Grp Inc holds 378 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Clean Yield Group Inc stated it has 12 shares. London Company Of Virginia holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 1,300 shares. Raub Brock Capital LP holds 47,224 shares or 4.43% of its portfolio. Howe And Rusling Incorporated stated it has 280 shares. Albert D Mason Inc owns 3,429 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Korea Corporation holds 0.23% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 116,256 shares.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04 million and $225.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 13,000 shares to 203,400 shares, valued at $20.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.