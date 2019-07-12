Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Share Price Declined While Willingdon Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Position; As Community Bankers Tr (ESXB) Stock Declined, Shareholder Castine Capital Management Has Raised Holding

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 52.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 2,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,995 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 4,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $467.26. About 180,620 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Community Bankers Tr Corp (ESXB) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 85,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.07M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.13M, up from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Community Bankers Tr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.99. About 261 shares traded. Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) has declined 10.57% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ESXB News: 26/04/2018 – Community Bankers Trust 1Q EPS 12c; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Welcoming Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Luncheon Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 19/04/2018 – Community Bankers Trust Corporation Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Conference Call; 09/03/2018 Sen. Heitkamp: Heitkamp Discusses with ND Community Bankers & Credit Unions her Bipartisan Bill to Cut Red Tape, Protect ND; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Introductory Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Bankers Trust Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESXB)

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 123,899 shares to 26,101 shares, valued at $897,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 333,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 426,924 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Southern Corp New (NASDAQ:LION).

More notable recent Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Lear Corporation (LEA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2014 – NASDAQ” on February 25, 2014, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Community Bankers Trust Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on February 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 6/4/2019 – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Community Bankers Trust Corporation Reports Results for First Quarter of 2019 – PRNewswire” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (HBIO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 14 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $36,215 activity. $14,423 worth of Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) shares were bought by Hardy William E.. $942 worth of Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) shares were bought by THOMAS BRUCE E. WATKINS JOHN C bought $3,302 worth of stock or 424 shares. 150 shares were bought by Barber Gerald F., worth $1,130. Way Oliver L. bought $7,494 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 6 investors sold ESXB shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 12.67 million shares or 0.39% less from 12.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Int has 13,694 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Castine Cap Limited Co holds 4.69% or 2.07 million shares in its portfolio. Reliance Tru has 4.02% invested in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Geode Cap Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) for 299,045 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,239 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 33,719 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1.33 million were reported by Maltese Ltd. 10,000 are held by Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Co Ny. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 49,108 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Missouri-based Stieven Cap Advsrs LP has invested 1.09% in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Mendon Capital Advsr has invested 0.06% in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 28,801 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc has invested 0% in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Renaissance Technology Lc stated it has 0% in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB).

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sherwin-Williams: Progressing Nicely Following Valspar Merger – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is ABB Ltd (ABB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Are Soaring on Wednesday – The Motley Fool” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sherwin-williams Co (SHW) Chairman and CEO John G Morikis Sold $7.7 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sherwin-Williams Is Just Scratching The Surface After A 31% Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $407.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (Prn) (NYSE:CCI) by 16,182 shares to 46,189 shares, valued at $5.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity (FNCL) by 9,118 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,149 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).