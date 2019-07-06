Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Share Price Declined While Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Boosted Holding; Haverford Financial Services Has Lifted Holding in Disney Walt Productions (DIS) by $739,815 as Valuation Rose

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 390% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 2,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,087 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $466.14. About 221,556 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Productions (DIS) by 9.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 6,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,366 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.59 million, up from 70,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Productions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 08/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against executive compensation; 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corp accumulated 630,677 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Hightower Advisors Limited Co accumulated 0.04% or 14,042 shares. Swiss Bancorp reported 281,261 shares stake. Bahl Gaynor Inc has invested 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 622 were accumulated by Institute For Wealth Lc. Gyroscope Cap Group Limited Com holds 33,175 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 15,873 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 5,508 are held by Northstar Asset Ltd. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd invested in 0.08% or 3,918 shares. Blair William Il holds 0.04% or 15,849 shares in its portfolio. Axa holds 0.01% or 7,613 shares in its portfolio. The South Carolina-based Ccm Inv Advisers Ltd Company has invested 1.18% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,867 shares to 40,734 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,646 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37M and $278.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,379 shares to 70,099 shares, valued at $9.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Sys Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 19,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,229 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH).