Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Position Maintained by Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd; As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Valuation Rose, Rampart Investment Management Company Has Upped Holding

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 163.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 6,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 11,173 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, up from 4,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $164.8. About 1.69 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Added Nearly Half of All Jobs in March

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 72.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 1,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 3,918 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 2,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $10.9 during the last trading session, reaching $512.6. About 612,975 shares traded or 12.37% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15B and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 10,785 shares to 40,011 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 14,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,197 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated accumulated 0.06% or 1,411 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation reported 452,386 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 20,722 shares. Nebraska-based Pittenger Anderson Incorporated has invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Cleararc Cap holds 0.16% or 1,989 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank stated it has 507 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Chesley Taft Associate Ltd accumulated 6,653 shares. Meridian Management reported 6,621 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel has invested 1.03% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Huntington National Bank & Trust accumulated 14,684 shares. Hemenway Tru Com Ltd Liability Com owns 1,175 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Regent Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 575 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Davis R M reported 0.74% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 1.26 million shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,637 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Check Out These 5 Fast-Growing Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sherwin-Williams: A Boring Company That Is A Superstar – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Sherwin-Williams Earnings: SHW Stock Soars Despite Revenue Miss – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.12% or 18,966 shares. 1,644 were accumulated by Haverford Fincl Svcs Inc. Assetmark holds 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 3,129 shares. The Iowa-based Dubuque Retail Bank has invested 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 10,766 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares stated it has 294,204 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Oxbow Advsr Lc holds 17,274 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Trustco Bancorporation N Y holds 0.9% or 5,018 shares in its portfolio. Blue Fincl Capital Incorporated invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Howland Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.21% or 93,309 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Motco has invested 0.05% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 5.99 million shares. Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership owns 0.06% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,104 shares. Maple Capital Mngmt has invested 0.3% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Estabrook Capital Mngmt reported 0% stake.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66 million and $878.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Db Commdy Indx Trck by 31,793 shares to 506,641 shares, valued at $8.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 37,372 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,954 shares, and cut its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).