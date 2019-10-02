Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Position Increased by East Coast Asset Management Llc; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Market Value Declined, Blackhill Capital Upped Position

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 31.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 9,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 38,355 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.58 million, up from 29,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $6.24 during the last trading session, reaching $538.62. About 271,636 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS

Blackhill Capital Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc bought 21,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 447,545 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.30 million, up from 426,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $49.14. About 7.87M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – #3 #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 08/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – lpsen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) for the First-Line Treatment of Adults with Intermediate- or Poor- Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE INC SAYS COMPANY ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB; 17/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 4/17/2018, 8:00 PM; 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Immuno-oncology combo session; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 12/03/2018 – The Cherry Orchard, Bristol Old Vic – a thoroughly Russian production

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanson & Doremus holds 0.02% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 105 shares. Fmr Ltd has invested 0.15% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 15,709 shares. Smithfield owns 556 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Research Inc holds 47,183 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) has 0.05% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Brant Point Mngmt Limited Company has 0.67% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Copeland Cap accumulated 0.07% or 2,636 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Liability reported 5,629 shares. Massmutual Trust Comm Fsb Adv holds 0.01% or 165 shares in its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 4,274 shares. Fruth Mgmt invested in 1,100 shares. Federated Pa stated it has 269,206 shares. Penobscot Management invested 1.32% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39M and $373.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 893 shares to 417 shares, valued at $452,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 22,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,080 shares, and cut its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).

