Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Position Held by Toth Financial Advisory Corp; Wells Fargo (WFC) Shareholder Gardner Russo & Gardner Decreased Holding by $33.24 Million

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 8.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 727 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,997 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88 million, up from 8,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $466.14. About 182,086 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo (WFC) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 692,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12.65 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $611.19M, down from 13.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 10.45M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – QTRLY PRELIMINARY NET CHARGE-OFFS OF $741 MLN, DOWN $64 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Tenneco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – CFPB ANNOUNCES SETTLEMENT WITH WELLS FARGO FOR AUTO-LOAN ADMINISTRATION AND MORTGAGE PRACTICES; 16/03/2018 – DOJ Widens Wells Fargo Sales Investigation to Wealth Management; 22/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Federal Probe Expands to Wells Fargo Wealth Management — Barrons.com; 06/04/2018 – Rival banks applauded U.S. watchdog on 2016 Wells Fargo settlement -emails; 23/05/2018 – CELYAD SA CYAD.BR – WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, LLC AND BRYAN, GARNIER & CO. ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNING MANAGERS FOR OFFERING

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bellecapital International Ltd holds 24,367 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Alphaone Invest Ltd Co has invested 0.55% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Eastern Bank holds 6,961 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Willingdon Wealth Management has 0.06% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Kidder Stephen W holds 4,700 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Omers Administration Corporation accumulated 5.94M shares. Mai Capital stated it has 220,681 shares. Reaves W H & invested in 9,030 shares. Moreover, Ally Financial Inc has 1.75% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The New York-based D E Shaw Incorporated has invested 0.43% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Kemnay Advisory Serv holds 0.22% or 21,178 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 523,724 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management holds 0.12% or 255,200 shares in its portfolio. Welch Grp Inc Limited reported 5,963 shares. Curbstone Management invested in 0.42% or 31,906 shares.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.17B for 10.30 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42 million and $427.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance I by 5,464 shares to 104,499 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 26,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Innoviva Inc.