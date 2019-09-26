Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Position Held by First Eagle Investment Management Llc; Diamond Hill Capital Management Increased Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by $7.16 Million

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 541.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 31,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 37,200 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.05M, up from 5,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $546.55. About 116,865 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 106,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The hedge fund held 1.97M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $133.27M, up from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $63.15. About 2.28M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 25/04/2018 – GILEAD HAD BEEN SUED BY MERCK OVER ITS HEPATITIS DRUGS; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD REAFFIRMS YR NET PRODUCT SALES FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will a $300 hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Will Market Dolutegravir/rilpivirine in All Countries in the European Union and European Economic Area; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 44 shares. Essex Invest Ltd Llc holds 0% or 12 shares. Holt Advisors Limited Liability Com Dba Holt Ptnrs LP owns 450 shares. Kingfisher Lc reported 2.04% stake. Haverford Trust has 0.04% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 5,185 shares. Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri accumulated 770 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 20 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 12,007 shares. Hm Payson has invested 0.16% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Moreover, Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd has 0.54% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 38,860 shares. Cibc Inc stated it has 9,129 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 551,551 shares. Moreover, Trust Company Of Vermont has 0.12% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). American Century Companies Inc stated it has 0.26% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 793 shares.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $37.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 202,743 shares to 2.31 million shares, valued at $396.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 112,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,106 shares, and cut its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE).

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Greenblatt Magic Formula Stocks in Basic Materials – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Sherwin-Williams Earnings: SHW Stock Soars Despite Revenue Miss – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sherwin-Williams explores new global HQ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability has invested 0.97% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Tennessee-based Td Mngmt has invested 0% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Harvey Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 2.92% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Opus Point Ptnrs Management Limited Liability holds 0.41% or 4,082 shares. Exane Derivatives, a France-based fund reported 60,016 shares. Indiana-based Everence Capital has invested 0.3% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Permanens Cap LP stated it has 0% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Cetera Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.04% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 12,242 shares. De Burlo Group Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,390 shares. Waddell & Reed reported 6,892 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 8.24 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 285,600 shares. Bennicas Assocs stated it has 21,550 shares. 13,405 were accumulated by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Company. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability holds 8,889 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Cl B (BRKB) by 9,037 shares to 2.22M shares, valued at $474.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carter’s Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 95,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 459,002 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: FB, NFLX, GILD, TSLA – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Gilead Sciences vs. Biogen – The Motley Fool” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Intercept Pharmaceuticals vs. Gilead Sciences – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is CRISPR Therapeutics a Buy? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 25, 2019.