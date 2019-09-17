Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holding Held by Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc; Tuttle Tactical Management Has Raised Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake by $2.17 Million

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 251.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 43,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 60,596 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09M, up from 17,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $54.19. About 5.35 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history with a canned liquor product in Japan; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA; 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND; 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth 4%; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW COMMENTS ON COCA-COLA AGREEMENT IN EMAIL FROM EXCHANGE; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s changes Coca-Cola FEMSA’s outlook to stable; affirms ratings; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 159.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc bought 1,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 3,112 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $8.24 during the last trading session, reaching $535.73. About 187,342 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $254.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 23,234 shares to 13,151 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 50,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,506 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings.

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc, which manages about $3.97B and $368.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 31,725 shares to 57,635 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.