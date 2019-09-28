Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holder Td Asset Management Has Cut Its Position; Marshall Wace Llp Raised Stake in Mosaic Co/The (MOS)

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Mosaic Co/The (MOS) by 2241.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 848,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The hedge fund held 886,438 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.19M, up from 37,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Mosaic Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $20.26. About 3.07 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 14/05/2018 – Mosaic: Excess Capacity Exists at Spaces in Plymouth, Minn., and FishHawk and Highland Oaks Locations in Florida; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC NAMES CLINT FREELAND SVP & CFO; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC EXPECTS PRICES WILL STAY FIRM LATER IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS NEW INDUSTRY SUPPLY CONTINUES TO BE DELAYED; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – LUMPKINS WILL CONTINUE AS A DIRECTOR TO ENSURE A SMOOTH TRANSITION

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 2,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 82,967 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.02M, down from 85,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $544.28. About 286,195 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $473,466 activity. Isaacson Mark J. bought $23,550 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, May 10. Freeland Clint had bought 4,250 shares worth $100,300 on Friday, May 10. The insider Koenig Emery N. bought $50,022. Shares for $49,902 were bought by MONAHAN WILLIAM T.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $12.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heidrick & Strug (NASDAQ:HSII) by 84,401 shares to 192,970 shares, valued at $5.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chesapeake Lodgi (NYSE:CHSP) by 91,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,684 shares, and cut its stake in Transport Ga (NYSE:TGS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold MOS shares while 141 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 273.40 million shares or 0.83% less from 275.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trustmark Comml Bank Trust Department holds 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 410 shares. Stephens Inc Ar owns 22,467 shares. International Grp Incorporated stated it has 139,818 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP owns 23,375 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0% or 809 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Asset Management has 30,468 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 10,000 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 32,726 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated reported 1.09 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Cadence Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,979 shares. Td Asset Mngmt owns 112,963 shares. Regent Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc has 13,200 shares.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $66.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 6,961 shares to 51,206 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 34,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 692,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grisanti Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 2.41% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Stifel Corporation has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda stated it has 73,370 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Pettyjohn Wood & White owns 1,021 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru reported 336 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity has 0.08% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 12,007 shares. First Republic Mngmt reported 13,004 shares. Fruth Mgmt accumulated 0.2% or 1,100 shares. Boston Family Office Llc owns 9,051 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Lmr Prtnrs Llp stated it has 3,213 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Senator Group Inc Ltd Partnership reported 1.68% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). South State Corporation owns 0.03% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 639 shares. 13,177 were accumulated by Zweig. Marketfield Asset Management Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 7,311 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 EPS, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $596.90M for 21.03 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.