Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holder Point72 Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Stake by $35.04 Million as Shares Rose; Oslo Asset Management Asa Holds Holding in Pdc Energy (PDCE)

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 82,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.34 million, up from 982,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Pdc Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $30.85. About 1.10 million shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN BANKS AND OTHER LENDERS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Rev $260.6M; 12/03/2018 – PDC Brands Appoints John F. Owen as Chief Fincl Officer; 14/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDC; 12/03/2018 PDC Brands appoints John F. Owen as Chief Financial Officer; 24/05/2018 – $4.5 Billion PDC Drill Bits Market by Type, Size of PDC Cutter, Number of Blades and Region – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – PDC Logic Announces Appointment of Steve Allen to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 95.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 81,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 3,802 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, down from 85,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $521.49. About 136,298 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $328,000 activity. Lauck Lance sold 500 shares worth $22,500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold PDCE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 7.66% less from 70.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 286,814 shares. 24,099 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt. Moreover, First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Sg Americas Securities Ltd owns 20,288 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has 44,913 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 105,978 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv has 493,102 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Bank Of New York Mellon owns 1.51 million shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt holds 71,601 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 88,970 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brown Advisory holds 6,500 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 189 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Trexquant Investment Lp holds 0.03% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) or 11,148 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 358,784 shares.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 67,140 shares to 148,340 shares, valued at $3.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mosaic Co New (Call) (NYSE:MOS) by 231,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). King Luther Cap Management holds 0.2% or 60,360 shares. Cadence Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 656 shares. Cibc Corporation holds 29,482 shares. Invest House Ltd Llc owns 0.03% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 600 shares. Ftb Advsrs accumulated 412 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Interstate State Bank has invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Fuller And Thaler Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 370 shares. Cornerstone holds 0.01% or 277 shares. 14,220 were accumulated by Dnb Asset As. Guggenheim Limited holds 0.15% or 43,542 shares. 2,863 are owned by Utd Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation. Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated stated it has 112,276 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Atlas Browninc invested in 0.19% or 612 shares. Moreover, Griffin Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.04% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 633 shares.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 earnings per share, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $600.59M for 20.03 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.