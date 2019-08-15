Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holder Northstar Asset Management Boosted Its Position; Shaker Investments Continues to Hold Position in Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP)

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (CCMP) by 152.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 9,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 16,043 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 6,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $117.74. About 187,620 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 30/04/2018 – Cabot Micro Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 7; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Micro at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE: PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY -PRODUCTION FOR YEAR EXPECTED TO BE BELOW PREVIOUS GUIDANCE AND CO WILL PROVIDE NEW GUIDANCE ONCE PROGRAMME FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR IS FINALISED; 23/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Trades Down After Lowering Production Guidance, Deferring Drilling; 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICRO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 40C/SHR FROM 20C, EST. 22C; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE REPORTS PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Issuer Rating Of A1 To Cabot, Ar; 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS DOUBLES QTRLY CASH DIV & REPORTS; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q EPS $1.14

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 54.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 1,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 5,508 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 3,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $10.59 during the last trading session, reaching $515.26. About 466,595 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain invested in 61 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability holds 14,618 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Clean Yield Gp invested in 0% or 12 shares. Tru Commerce Of Oklahoma stated it has 1,295 shares. Bokf Na invested in 6,024 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 1,819 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Sumitomo Life stated it has 3,338 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc has 280 shares. Moreover, State Teachers Retirement System has 0.13% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Company owns 917 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Kingfisher Cap Ltd Liability Co stated it has 7,180 shares. Frontier Invest Co has invested 0.19% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Private Na has 9,203 shares. Maple Mngmt reported 1,249 shares.

Northstar Asset Management Llc, which manages about $245.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,225 shares to 57,949 shares, valued at $11.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 10,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,700 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $144.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,900 shares to 1,950 shares, valued at $325,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 3,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,540 shares, and cut its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD).