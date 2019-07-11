Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holder Marsico Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $8.80 Million as Stock Value Declined; Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Holder Kestrel Investment Management Has Boosted Stake

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 173.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 122,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29M, up from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $38.5. About 248,940 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.87% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q Rev $199.9M; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 20,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 353,565 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.28M, down from 374,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $461.7. About 209,903 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 50,159 shares to 123,367 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 165,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $6.37 EPS, up 11.17% or $0.64 from last year’s $5.73 per share. SHW’s profit will be $582.20 million for 18.12 P/E if the $6.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Ltd Liability holds 0.13% or 793 shares. Oz Management Ltd Partnership holds 1.54% or 595,512 shares. Raymond James Na reported 2,070 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 0.08% or 7,861 shares in its portfolio. South State Corporation reported 709 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt Com holds 8,813 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 390,561 are owned by Parametric Portfolio Ltd Llc. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs holds 68,357 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 965,987 shares. 1,184 were accumulated by Diversified Trust Communications. First Midwest Comml Bank Tru Division holds 4,122 shares. Blair William And Il stated it has 15,849 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0.74% or 6,995 shares. Rowland And Inv Counsel Adv, Georgia-based fund reported 339 shares. Silvercrest Asset Gru Limited has invested 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 1.19% less from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 52,340 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has 211 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 21,766 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 29,915 shares. Perkins Coie Tru Company holds 0.01% or 645 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 11,956 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 0% stake. Ameriprise Inc holds 0.01% or 367,004 shares in its portfolio. 3,587 are held by Private Ocean Limited Company. 224,945 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. California Employees Retirement accumulated 88,326 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 1.31 million shares. Moreover, Assetmark has 0.05% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.01% or 561,230 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corp reported 7,547 shares.

