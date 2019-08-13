Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holder Janney Montgomery Scott Has Boosted Its Position by $1.78 Million as Share Value Rose; Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Increased Its Merck & Co (MRK) Holding by $696,546

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 9.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 4,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 47,772 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.58 million, up from 43,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $10.62 during the last trading session, reaching $526.35. About 390,949 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 11.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 12,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 121,540 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62 million, up from 108,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $86.23. About 5.70M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 27/04/2018 – MERCK INDIA 1Q REV. 3B RUPEES; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Announces Positive Phase IIB Results for Evobrutinib in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; 17/04/2018 – Merck Animal Health Announces Inaugural Dog Flu Prevention Week; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR- ANNOUNCED NON-EXCLUSIVE, CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF NEKTAR’S NKTR-214, IN COMBINATION WITH SYNDAX’S ENTINOSTAT; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA 4Q Net Pft EUR1.01B; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 14/03/2018 – First-Line Lung Cancer Data and Other New Research from Merck’s Broad Oncology Program to be Presented at AACR Annual Meeting

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $656.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,459 shares to 97,493 shares, valued at $18.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,056 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 96,976 are held by Boston Family Office Ltd. Tocqueville Asset Lp has 1.14% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 1.03 million shares. Pennsylvania-based Wheatland Advsrs Inc has invested 0.65% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur reported 46,640 shares. Washington, Rhode Island-based fund reported 62,986 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability has 367,325 shares. Moreover, Beutel Goodman And Limited has 0.26% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreover, F&V Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has 3.86% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Tekla Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 3.35% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Aspiriant reported 14,674 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management owns 12,037 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Columbia Asset Management has 153,157 shares. Triangle Wealth Management reported 13,762 shares stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 80,252 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Greenwood Gearhart Incorporated invested in 2.7% or 110,701 shares.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70B and $12.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vngrd Rus 2000 Indx Etf (VTWO) by 9,706 shares to 109,262 shares, valued at $13.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Corning Inc New (NYSE:OC) by 22,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,880 shares, and cut its stake in Ishs 05Yr Hi Yld Bd Etf (SHYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Elm Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 2,375 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.13% or 109,599 shares. Dearborn Prtn Ltd Liability Co holds 1.34% or 46,585 shares. 81 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Spears Abacus Limited Liability has 896 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 7,900 were reported by Fishman Jay A Limited Mi. Csat Invest Advisory Lp owns 502 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 110 shares. Legacy Cap Partners Inc reported 0.14% stake. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc holds 406,243 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 2,105 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 4,300 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 11,344 were reported by Allstate. Cumberland Partners Limited accumulated 0.04% or 940 shares. Baxter Bros accumulated 13,006 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

