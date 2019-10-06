Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holder Hs Management Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding; Nn (NNBR) Holder Elk Creek Partners Has Increased Its Holding by $2.41 Million

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Nn Inc (NNBR) by 23.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 267,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.64 million, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Nn Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.73. About 120,761 shares traded. NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has declined 58.74% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NNBR News: 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – TO DESIGNATE DELFIN RUEDA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) OF NN GROUP N.V; 08/03/2018 NN INC – INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS IN 2017 WAS FAVORABLY IMPACTED BY $52.3 MLN OF TAX BENEFIT DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 17/05/2018 – REG-NN Group reports 1Q18 results; 27/04/2018 – B&G MASTER FUND HOLDS 0.70 SHORT POSITION IN NN GROUP; 03/04/2018 – NN, Inc. Announces Definitive Agreement To Acquire Paragon Medical; 09/05/2018 – NN INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.22; 10/05/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 45 FROM EUR 42.50; 03/04/2018 – NN,: PACT TO BUY PARAGON MEDICAL; 03/04/2018 – NN to Buy Paragon Medical for $375 Million; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in NN

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 8.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 20,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 213,592 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $97.89M, down from 233,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $5.65 during the last trading session, reaching $548.84. About 352,970 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 1,562 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 47 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Asset Management holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 6,164 shares. Albert D Mason, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,429 shares. Pension, a Korea-based fund reported 102,157 shares. 64,644 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Asset Management accumulated 15,154 shares. Glenmede Na has 0.12% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 61,556 shares. Moreover, Frontier Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.83% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Greenleaf reported 26,869 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd invested 0.03% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Bright Rock Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 2.65% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Sand Hill Glob Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 10,632 shares.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 EPS, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $594.51 million for 21.21 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 2,442 shares to 70,420 shares, valued at $9.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adtalem Global Ed Inc by 13,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 379,121 shares, and cut its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.89, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold NNBR shares while 30 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 34.20 million shares or 2.19% less from 34.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Co Na accumulated 2,784 shares. Jefferies Lc invested in 0% or 10,747 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 5,939 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Llc holds 32,329 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas-based Smith Graham And Company Invest LP has invested 1.14% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Barclays Public Limited owns 27,913 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 147,981 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street owns 0% invested in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) for 1.04 million shares. Gsa Prns Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 33,523 shares. Boston Ptnrs accumulated 205,284 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The invested in 27,307 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Management invested 0% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Kennedy Mgmt has 0.02% invested in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) for 98,896 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 60,758 shares. The New York-based First Manhattan Com has invested 0.01% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR).

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $25,950 activity.