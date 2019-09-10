Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holder Findlay Park Partners Llp Trimmed Its Position as Stock Rose; Forest Hill Capital Lowered Stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) as Stock Price Rose

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 10.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 661,188 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284.78M, down from 741,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $520.15. About 295,218 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 30,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 390,501 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.22 million, down from 420,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.75. About 61,736 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 6.61% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SASR); 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $62.9 MLN $40.3 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 24/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 26/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Sandy Spring; 03/05/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Earns Regional and National Recognition for Mortgage Performance and Leadership

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $29,972 activity. Shares for $29,972 were bought by REEDER JOE on Tuesday, April 30.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $325.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 46,000 shares to 151,000 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 20,597 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.60 million shares or 0.04% more from 23.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 61,115 shares. Systematic LP reported 681,096 shares. Ameriprise Finance invested in 0.01% or 715,453 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt holds 104,502 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Limited Liability Company owns 15,282 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 45,405 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 3,247 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Co holds 17,175 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 444,972 shares or 0% of the stock. Lincoln Natl holds 0.02% or 18,411 shares. Brown Advisory reported 48,853 shares. M&T Fincl Bank Corporation accumulated 12,003 shares. Citigroup reported 4,333 shares. Sei Investments Communication holds 0% or 29,492 shares in its portfolio. Kestrel Investment has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

Analysts await Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SASR’s profit will be $28.50 million for 10.86 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 733,711 shares to 2.94 million shares, valued at $279.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 946,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV).

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 EPS, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $587.98 million for 20.10 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.