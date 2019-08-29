Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holder Findlay Park Partners Llp Decreased Its Position; As Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) Share Price Rose, Cohen Klingenstein Has Upped Holding

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 10.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 661,188 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284.78 million, down from 741,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $7.3 during the last trading session, reaching $522.69. About 263,924 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) by 215.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 63,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 93,664 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48M, up from 29,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $106.8. About 9.88 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK NOTES LINKED TO JPMORGAN THRESHOLD PRICE $128.73; 05/04/2018 – A strategist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank sees positive news ahead for equity investors, despite growing fears in the investment community that major indexes may have topped out; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECT FIRMWIDE FY2018 NONINTEREST REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 7% , MARKET DEPENDENT; 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – OKTA INC OKTA.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $38; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 20/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Trading Revenue Gains, Driven by Equities: TOPLive; 16/05/2018 – JPMorgan ESG Bonds Analysis for EM Dumps Petrobras, Helps Poland; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC – RUSAL REPRESENTED APPROXIMATELY 1% OF COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO AS AT 28 TH FEBRUARY 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. East Coast Asset Management Llc holds 0.13% or 5,175 shares in its portfolio. Pzena Investment Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 2.90 million shares or 1.6% of the stock. Bridges Inv Mngmt holds 272,401 shares. Palisade Mgmt Limited Liability Nj invested in 0.61% or 186,705 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Coe Cap Management Limited invested in 24,993 shares. Maryland invested in 49,065 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Paw Cap stated it has 0.6% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Amer National Tx has invested 1.65% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kings Point Mngmt holds 60,721 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Brave Warrior Limited Liability Com has 10.52% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cardinal Cap reported 1.57% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Boys Arnold reported 71,968 shares. Moreover, Ghp Advsr has 0.84% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cumberland Advisors owns 0.09% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,650 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Valinor Management Lp holds 4.34% or 192,496 shares. Reilly Finance Advisors Limited Co reported 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.19% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd has 0.08% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc has 1.72% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Motco invested in 0% or 75 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 1.26M shares. Bb&T reported 5,179 shares. Meridian Management Communications invested 1.41% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Ltd owns 5,902 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 0.02% or 1,186 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Investment Lp has invested 1.68% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Rampart Lc stated it has 4,249 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Diversified Trust holds 0.02% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 1,184 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 earnings per share, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $600.58M for 20.07 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 669,053 shares to 3.37M shares, valued at $368.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 164,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).