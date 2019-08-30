Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holder Atlanta Capital Management Co Increased Stake; Facebook (FB) Stake Upped by Tb Alternative Assets Ltd

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 81.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 14,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 32,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37M, up from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $515.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $184.39. About 6.65M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/05/2018 – Facebook looks “less like an ad business and more like an attack surface,” said James Murdoch, the CEO of 21st Century Fox; 03/05/2018 – Facebook said last week that third-party apps would no longer be able to get certain kinds of data following the Cambridge Analytica controversy; 01/05/2018 – Facebook privacy scandal won’t slow Main Street retailers’ social ad spend @surveymonkey; 08/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook’s data breach could be higher than 87M: Cambridge Analytica whistleblower; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK NEEDS TO STAY “VERY CHEAP OR FREE”; “l DON’T THINK THE AD MODEL IS GOING TO GO AWAY” -NYT; 04/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg took personal personal responsibility for letting malicious parties have access to user data; 20/03/2018 – F.T.C. Investigating Facebook in Use of Personal Data by Firm Tied to Trump; 20/03/2018 – Katrina Pierson: BREAKING: Obama campaign director reveals Facebook ALLOWED them to mine American users’ profiles in 2012; 20/03/2018 – CBC British Columbia: Facebook whistleblower pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 19/03/2018 – Lawmakers on two continents are demanding answers from Facebook on Cambridge Analytica data misuse

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 6.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 6,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 106,313 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79M, up from 99,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $526.69. About 254,139 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Check Out These 5 Fast-Growing Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Sherwin-Williams Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offers for Certain of its Outstanding Notes – PRNewswire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 15,712 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $59.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 10,038 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 428,272 shares, and cut its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon Stock Is Still a Great Buy and it Is Headed to $2,000 – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “15 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) stock will bounce back from this recent sell-off, but things may get worse before they get better – Live Trading News” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings.