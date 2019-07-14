Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holder Alta Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $341,420 as Shares Declined; As International Business Mac (IBM) Shares Declined, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Position by $1.60 Million

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in International Business Mac (IBM) by 17.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 11,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,599 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42 million, down from 63,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in International Business Mac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $142.74. About 2.71 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sees FY EPS At Least $11.58; 13/03/2018 – DomainTools Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 14/03/2018 – Cloudflare and IBM Collaborate to Extend Security and Performance from the Cloud to the Network Edge; 19/03/2018 – lntersections Inc. Launches Al-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 16/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp expected to post earnings of $2.41 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN ADDITION, SETTLED NUMBER OF U.S. AND FOREIGN TAX AUDITS, WHICH DROVE DISCRETE NONCASH TAX BENEFITS OF $810 MLN IN QUARTER- CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – IBM CFO JAMES KAVANAUGH: DISAPPOINTED W/ STORAGE REVENUE GROWTH; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re DEF14A; 22/03/2018 – TigerGraph Welcomes IBM Veteran Gaurav Deshpande as Vice President of Marketing

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 794 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,933 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.24M, down from 126,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $469.73. About 418,661 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 EPS, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71B for 11.66 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The New Oracle Looks Like the Old IBM – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IBM: What Red Hat Brings To The Table – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brazilian approval coming soon for IBM-Red Hat? – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM: Buying While Apathetic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $897.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 20,362 shares to 248,255 shares, valued at $13.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $6.37 earnings per share, up 11.17% or $0.64 from last year’s $5.73 per share. SHW’s profit will be $588.06 million for 18.44 P/E if the $6.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.94% EPS growth.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 14,426 shares to 216,893 shares, valued at $45.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.