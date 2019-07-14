Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holder Allen Investment Management Cut Position by $21.28 Million as Valuation Declined; Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Lowered International Business Machs (IBM) Holding by $2.09 Million

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 59.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 14,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,877 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 24,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $142.74. About 2.71 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 05/04/2018 – Rabobank Desensitizes Client Data for GDPR and DevOps with IBM; 17/05/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – WORKING WITH IBM TO BETTER ENABLE MARKETERS TO BUILD ENGAGING MEDIA CAMPAIGNS; 26/03/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM IBM.N AND MAERSK MAERSKB.CO; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 12/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – IBM Corporation B-415798: Mar 27, 2018; 24/05/2018 – IBM: Credit Mutuel to Deploy Watson Across All Business Lines; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 16/05/2018 – IBM Study: Majority of Businesses View GDPR as Opportunity to Improve Data Privacy and Security; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Technology Services and Cloud Platforms Rev $8.63B

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 46.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 49,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 57,592 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.81M, down from 107,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $469.73. About 418,661 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markel Corp, Virginia-based fund reported 31,000 shares. Bright Rock Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 20,100 shares. Findlay Park Partners Ltd Liability Partnership invested 2.62% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Westwood Gp Inc holds 73,227 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Wisconsin-based Provident Communications has invested 0.03% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Stone Run Capital Limited Co owns 7,205 shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Moreover, Victory Capital Management has 0.01% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Swiss Bancorporation invested in 0.13% or 281,261 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board reported 6,854 shares. The New York-based Jefferies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.04% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Jnba Fincl Advsr invested in 88 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 12,503 shares. 1,169 are held by Smith Moore Com. 1,207 are held by Hilltop Incorporated.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 104,538 shares to 179,024 shares, valued at $4.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 188,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 739,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $6.37 EPS, up 11.17% or $0.64 from last year’s $5.73 per share. SHW’s profit will be $588.06 million for 18.44 P/E if the $6.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.94% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Metlife Inc (MET) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Are Soaring on Wednesday – The Motley Fool” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aaron’s: Doing Well And Positioned For Continued Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sherwin-Williams Too Expensive Still – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 16, 2018.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 EPS, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71 billion for 11.66 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57M and $239.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 18,250 shares to 86,985 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IBM: Why I See Upside – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IBM-Powered Supercomputers Lead Semi-Annual Rankings – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “More than 500 Enterprises Globally turn to IBM Garage to Drive Digital Reinvention Enabled by Hybrid Cloud and AI – PRNewswire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Turnaround Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,114 were accumulated by Security Commercial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia. 22,543 were reported by Culbertson A N Commerce Inc. Franklin Inc reported 635,130 shares. Canal holds 83,000 shares. Cim Invest Mangement Inc has 9,862 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 1.65 million shares. Augustine Asset Mgmt invested in 10,839 shares. Farmers Fincl Bank accumulated 18,597 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation owns 0.44% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 69,683 shares. 1,978 are held by Brown Capital Limited Com. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd, a California-based fund reported 26,918 shares. Kistler has 4,944 shares. Ironwood Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.79% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Everence Cap Mgmt has 0.44% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.58M shares.