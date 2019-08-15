Sherwin Williams Co (Put) (SHW) Market Valuation Rose While Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Lowered by $27.56 Million Its Position; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Value Rose, Cobblestone Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $682,448

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 63,068 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56M, down from 69,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $115.79. About 9.18M shares traded or 20.69% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (Put) (SHW) by 99.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 13.78 million shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 22,100 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49,000, down from 13.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $10.59 during the last trading session, reaching $515.26. About 466,595 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 5,480 shares to 47,655 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 75,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 348,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Shopify Inc.

