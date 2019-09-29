Sherwin Williams Co Com (SHW) Stake Maintained by Central Bank & Trust Co; Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Increases Stake in Starbucks (SBUX)

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co Com (SHW) by 25.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 830 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 4,135 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, up from 3,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $544.28. About 286,195 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 25.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 4,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 23,930 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01M, up from 18,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $88.37. About 5.68 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS HAS BEEN WORKING WITH STARBUCKS, DOORDASH, DOMINO’S, AND OTHER RESTAURANTS FOR ASSISTANT – CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – Statement from Starbucks and Attorney Stewart Cohen from Cohen, Placitella & Roth; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Promotes Long-Game Mentality, But Investors Skeptical; 07/05/2018 – Caffeine shot for Nestlé with $7bn Starbucks deal; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS FOUNDER SAYS MILAN ROASTERY WILL OPEN IN SEPTEMBER; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks has a latte to learn; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé to pay $7bn for Starbucks’ products; 07/05/2018 – Caveman Foods Appoints Former Starbucks Executive Jeff Hansberry as New CEO; 19/04/2018 – Starbucks plans to close all company-owned locations in the U.S. during the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias training; 19/03/2018 – Starbucks to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt owns 33,484 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Inc holds 0.38% or 1.09M shares. Matarin Mgmt Lc holds 0.38% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 62,779 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 1.16% or 200,357 shares. Arrow Corporation has 0.53% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 29,158 shares. Wedgewood Partners has 595,104 shares for 4.22% of their portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss invested in 0.48% or 27,290 shares. Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Trust Co has invested 0.05% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Paloma Prns Management Company holds 255,936 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns holds 71,658 shares. Stonebridge Capital Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 63,857 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 5,585 shares. Clear Street Llc reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Oakworth Capital, a Alabama-based fund reported 3,585 shares. Lourd Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,986 shares stake.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.11% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Cadence Management Limited Liability Corp holds 606 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 475 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Gyroscope Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 33,175 shares or 5.83% of the stock. Moreover, Farallon Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.77% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Sunbelt Securities holds 1,633 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Andra Ap holds 0.15% or 11,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 25,680 shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc has 0.01% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt owns 1,156 shares. Cibc World reported 101,766 shares. Hightower Advisors owns 32,227 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 99,587 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 2,246 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt reported 0.11% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

