Sherwin Williams Co Com (SHW) Holding Maintained by Crestwood Advisors Llc; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Declined, Shareholder Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Lowered Position

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co Com (SHW) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 1,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 40,719 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.54 million, up from 39,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $527.66. About 458,611 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 8,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 81,686 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, down from 90,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $69.72. About 9.86 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – Exxon Says U.S. Gulf Coast Plastics Project Could Begin By 2021; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 21/03/2018 – Drillers give tepid response to record U.S. offshore lease sale; 07/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 24/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Makes Polypropylene (PP) Commitment Launching New Achieve Advanced PP; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS THINKS BIOFUELS NEED PRICES HIGHER THAN $100/TON TO BE COMPETITIVE IN MARKET; 21/05/2018 – Ghana Is Said to Favor Forecourt Operator as Exxon Mobil Partner; 29/03/2018 – EXXON’S BIDS IN 15TH ROUND SHOW CONFIDENCE IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 15/03/2018 – Exxon’s Mark Albers to Retire, Leaving Oil Major’s Inner Sanctum

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 9,657 shares to 37,692 shares, valued at $10.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76 million and $227.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 21,071 shares to 97,065 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

