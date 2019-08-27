Sherwin (SHW) Stock Value Rose While Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Trimmed Holding by $9.20 Million; Yy Ads Cla (YY) Stake Held by Thomas White International Ltd

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc Ads Cla (YY) by 12.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 4,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 38,462 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 34,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc Ads Cla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 331,496 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 66.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 10,723 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 32,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $514.83. About 186,831 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 earnings per share, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $600.58M for 19.77 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1,900 shares to 14,452 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 74,937 shares in the quarter, for a total of 481,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

