Sherwin (SHW) Shareholder Riverhead Capital Management Raised Position; Valero Energy New (VLO) Stock Price Declined While Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Raised Its Stake

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 110.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 6,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 13,260 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, up from 6,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $83.7. About 3.84M shares traded or 22.53% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 25/04/2018 – VALERO MCKEE REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 25/04/2018 – VALERO SUNRAY TEXAS MCKEE REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 20/04/2018 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 13/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY LARGE HYDROCRACKER OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER RESTART; 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 27/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282866 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY EAST PLANT; 21/03/2018 – Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker; 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy first-quarter profit jumps 54 pct; 08/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 61.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 2,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 5,586 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56M, up from 3,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $11.55 during the last trading session, reaching $538.95. About 610,645 shares traded or 20.56% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 66,800 shares to 377,006 shares, valued at $18.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,165 shares, and cut its stake in Uniti Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. King Luther Mgmt holds 0.2% or 61,300 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has 5,960 shares. Richard Bernstein Llc reported 11,877 shares. Raymond James & invested 0.05% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Cetera Advsr Ltd Co invested 0.03% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Stock Yards Natl Bank And has 0.06% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 1,443 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 9,523 shares. Maverick Capital Limited holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 16,190 shares. Gyroscope Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Corp has invested 5.83% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Tt stated it has 15,146 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.01% or 75 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). First Eagle Investment Mngmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 5,800 shares. Natl Pension Ser invested 0.16% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Laurion Capital Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 2,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

