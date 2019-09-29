Sherwin (SHW) Shareholder Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Increased Stake by $4.24 Million as Stock Price Rose; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position Has Raised by Johnston Asset Management Corp

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 70,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.33M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $225.25M, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 32.88 million shares traded or 108.59% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce and technology giant Alibaba Group is planning for a stock listing in China, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter; 29/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL FUNDRAISING MAIN INVESTORS INCLUDE GIC, TEMASEK, WARBURG PINCUS; 04/05/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba Rises; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB RECEIVES PROPOSAL FROM ALIBABA ON DATA CENTERS; 07/03/2018 – Lazada’s new seller-friendly measures a boon for entrepreneurs; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG EXITED BABA, DQ, SIMO, MU, WFC IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Three lessons for entrepreneurs from Alibaba’s Taobao University; 05/04/2018 – In a drastic move, US retailer refuses Alibaba’s mobile payments at nearly 90 stores in China; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Travel Brand Fliggy Announced Strategic Partnership with House Sharing Platform Xiaozhu; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK BOOSTED INTC, BABA, GOOG, LOW, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 14.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 9,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 73,370 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.63M, up from 64,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $544.28. About 286,195 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21 billion and $2.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 30,930 shares to 346,800 shares, valued at $57.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 348,787 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amica Retiree Trust owns 336 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Corporation, Japan-based fund reported 100,136 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 246,689 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 1St Source National Bank invested in 0.02% or 479 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc accumulated 480,553 shares or 0.85% of the stock. First Mercantile Tru reported 0.06% stake. Private Tru Na has 0.86% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 8,259 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Bartlett & Ltd Liability Corp reported 4 shares. Cibc World Markets has 0.36% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 101,766 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys accumulated 0.15% or 3,783 shares. Raymond James Fin Svcs Advsrs owns 26,615 shares. Frontier Mgmt, Texas-based fund reported 6,080 shares.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $284.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,500 shares to 2,400 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emp Distrib Y Comerc Nor (NYSE:EDN) by 20,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,320 shares, and cut its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

