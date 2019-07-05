Sherwin (SHW) Share Price Declined While Northcoast Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position; Marshall Wace Llp Position in First Merchants (FRME) Has Trimmed by $3.70 Million

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 50.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 1,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,562 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, up from 2,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $465.49. About 100,637 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in First Merchants (FRME) by 76.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 102,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 30,793 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, down from 133,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in First Merchants for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $38.09. About 29,893 shares traded. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 19.08% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.92%; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Corporation Raises Its Quarter Cash Dividend 22.22% to $0.22 Per Share; 12/04/2018 – First Merchants Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 19C; 06/03/2018 First Merchants Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Raises Qtrly Cash Div 22.22% to $0.22 Per Shr; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q EPS 74C, EST. 70C; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q EPS 74c; 23/03/2018 – First Merchants Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS RAISES QUARTER CASH DIV 22.22% TO $0.22/SHR

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Sherwin-Williams Trades Higher On Wells Fargo Upgrade – Benzinga” on January 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Still Waiting For Sherwin-Williams To Pull Back – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Metlife Inc (MET) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Are Soaring on Wednesday – The Motley Fool” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Sherwin-Williams Stock Lost 14% in October – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 24,967 shares to 90,163 shares, valued at $23.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 17,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,290 shares, and cut its stake in Lukoil Holdings Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System, Arizona-based fund reported 15,667 shares. Albert D Mason owns 1.09% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 3,441 shares. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd Co has 13 shares. The Illinois-based Rmb Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Pacific Glob Investment Management holds 0.33% or 3,462 shares. Natl Asset holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 1,546 shares. The New York-based Laurion Mngmt LP has invested 0.03% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). First Personal Services accumulated 676 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 11,159 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 530 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.09% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Fil Limited has invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Old Natl Bank In, Indiana-based fund reported 5,317 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 7 shares. Suntrust Banks invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $12,976 activity. Shares for $507 were bought by Sherman Patrick A on Monday, June 3.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Ho (ZMH) by 10,581 shares to 15,007 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marvell Tech Grp (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 54,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,259 shares, and has risen its stake in Idexx Labs (NASDAQ:IDXX).

More notable recent First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 3/23/2019 – Nasdaq” on March 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MBT Financial Corp. Announces Dividend and Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights – GlobeNewswire” published on January 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “First Merchants Corporation to Report Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” on January 10, 2019. More interesting news about First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “First Merchants Corp (FRME) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Merchants Corporation (FRME) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold FRME shares while 57 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 35.99 million shares or 2.64% more from 35.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 90,835 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings, France-based fund reported 222,833 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 72,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc Incorporated owns 85,498 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brandywine Glob Management Limited Liability Corp reported 80,871 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited owns 24,100 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 71,191 shares. Nordea Management Ab invested 0.02% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Veritable Lp invested in 14,089 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp has invested 0.01% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) for 136,232 shares. Dana Advisors Inc accumulated 58,343 shares. Minerva Advsr Limited, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,960 shares. Putnam Invs holds 0.01% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) or 83,008 shares. 307,109 are owned by Charles Schwab Inc.

Analysts await First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 2.50% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FRME’s profit will be $40.58 million for 11.61 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by First Merchants Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.13% EPS growth.