Sherwin (SHW) Share Price Declined While Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Decreased Holding by $13.22 Million; Tiger Eye Capital Lifted Roper Technologies (ROP) Holding by $13.74 Million

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 32.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda sold 30,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,110 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.61 million, down from 94,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $512.3. About 590,202 shares traded or 9.71% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 2003.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 40,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 42,289 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.46 million, up from 2,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $366.2. About 563,837 shares traded or 25.58% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $411.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 125,100 shares to 53,523 shares, valued at $4.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 95,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,678 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.03% or 8,653 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.13% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Bp Public Limited Company holds 0.15% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 11,000 shares. Mar Vista Inv Prtn Ltd invested in 4.22% or 466,873 shares. Moreover, Nippon Life Investors Americas has 0.93% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Swarthmore Gp has invested 3.67% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Shelton Cap Mngmt stated it has 237 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.06% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Jane Street Gru Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 2,622 shares. Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0.34% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 8,641 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 345,258 are owned by Swiss Natl Bank. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.09% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Eventide Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 2.08% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Meeder Asset, Ohio-based fund reported 6 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $4.03 million activity. Shares for $1.54M were sold by Conley Jason. WALLMAN RICHARD F also bought $163,483 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Convertible Bond Etf by 170,000 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $84.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sp Pref Adr by 285,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 535,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia-based Wealthcare Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 499 are held by Coldstream Cap Management. Private Trust Na reported 0.82% stake. Td Asset Management invested 0.06% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Northern Trust reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). The Ohio-based Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability has invested 0.64% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Fulton Comml Bank Na has invested 0.02% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Lazard Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Moreover, Royal London Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). North Carolina-based Bankshares Of America Corporation De has invested 0.12% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Corbyn Inv Management Md reported 4.18% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Bath Savings invested 0.38% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Sandy Spring Savings Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Ancora Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 4,497 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Md holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 1.18M shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

