Sherwin (SHW) Position Maintained by Webster Bank; Accenture LTD (ACN) Shareholder Lee Danner & Bass Has Cut Stake

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd (ACN) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 3,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 159,678 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.50 million, down from 163,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Accenture Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $192.73. About 686,350 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF RENDUCHINTALA, ACCENTURE’S BOARD NOW COMPRISES 12 DIRECTORS; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey Shows; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of lnstantaneous Equity Settlement through Distributed Ledger Technology; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUES $9.59 BLN VS $8.32 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers – Regardless of Age – in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Surve; 02/05/2018 – Banks Must Invest in Reskilling Their Workforces to Seize AI-driven Growth Opportunities, Accenture Report Finds; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Incident Response Services; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE, A 10% INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR

Webster Bank increased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 26.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 4,835 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22 million, up from 3,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $6.05 during the last trading session, reaching $550.33. About 78,255 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion

Webster Bank, which manages about $726.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 10,268 shares to 329,625 shares, valued at $25.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $945.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) by 1,955 shares to 20,255 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.