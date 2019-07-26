Sherwin (SHW) Market Valuation Declined While First Hawaiian Bank Upped Stake; Spirit Of America Management Trimmed Its Stake in Ugi Corp. (UGI) by $1.36 Million as Share Value Rose

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Ugi Corp. (UGI) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 24,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,250 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Ugi Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50.73. About 491,091 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has risen 7.78% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.35% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 24/04/2018 – UGI INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UGI ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Net $276M; 12/03/2018 – UGI Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 6th time since Oct-2012. (published 30-Jan); 24/04/2018 – UGI CORP UGI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.26/SHR; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.55; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Gas Project; 02/05/2018 – UGI Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 76.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 1,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,511 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 1,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $510.62. About 308,006 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $684.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 497,473 shares to 845,823 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 19,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp.

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 111.11% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.09 per share. UGI’s profit will be $33.12M for 66.75 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -86.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Cap Asset Limited Liability accumulated 10,500 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 391,094 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Inc has invested 0.14% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Income Partners Limited Liability Co invested 1.04% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Reinhart Ptnrs stated it has 2.14% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Raymond James & Assocs accumulated 45,095 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.28% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). 81,420 were reported by Pictet Asset Mngmt. Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.05% or 4,506 shares. 416,660 are held by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 11,907 shares. Westpac Corp owns 0% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 162,524 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Com Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 10,703 shares. 14,842 are held by Strs Ohio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.04% or 279,397 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 17,106 shares to 9,823 shares, valued at $679,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,280 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset holds 0.05% or 47,406 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd owns 1,565 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd owns 17,721 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.06% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 4,599 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc has invested 0.64% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated reported 1.04 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communications has 0.01% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Geode Cap Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 984,626 shares. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.04% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Com has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.07% or 1.18 million shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 876 shares or 0% of the stock. Hemenway Co Limited Liability owns 1,175 shares. Art Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.07% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 2,575 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0.03% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

